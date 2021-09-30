Hindustan Zinc Raises Awareness on Water Conservation through 18 Street Plays

A certified 2.41 times water positive company proactively sensitizes its people on importance of water

The company highlighted importance of water on through street play across its locations in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur

The future world wars will be fought over water if we don’t step up and conserve water today. Hindustan Zinc, a certified 2.41 times water positive company, strongly believes in water sustainability not just in its own operations, but also with its employees and local communities. The organization spread the message of water conservation through a series of 18 street plays across all its locations to sensitize employees, contract workers, employee relatives and local community members.

The street plays on the theme of water conservation revolved around a water-scarce dystopian future in the year 2050 where a king with all of his wealth and riches could still not manage to get water enough to fill a small swimming pool due to scarcity. The citizens fought against each other due to lack of drinking water, resorting to even violence and murder to get just a mouthful of drinking water. The play highlighted the possibility of today’s world where one could put in conscious efforts to save water and prevent such a dreadful future from becoming a reality.

Hindustan Zinc had partnered with Udaipur based local theatre group Natyansh to spread this important message on the theme of water conservation. The organization celebrated September as the month of water conservation and initiated a series of street plays across its locations in Rajasthan at Kayad in Ajmer, Agucha in Bhilwara, Chanderiya in Chittorgarh, Dariba in Rajsamand, and Debari, Zawar and its Head Office in Udaipur.

As a major economic contributor in Rajasthan, Hindustan Zinc is constantly working on recycling, searching alternatives for use of water, and exploring alternative water sources. Giving emphasis on water conservation, the company has worked on sustainability of water resources. HZL has state effluent treatment plants and recycling facilities, sewage treatment plant, rise in water vigilance and water storage facilities with which it is playing an important role in water-management and progress. Further, the company demonstrates its commitment to water stewardship by using water efficiently, maintaining water quality, and engaging with communities to collaboratively manage a shared water resource throughout the life cycle. With this, Hindustan Zinc is certified as a “water positive company”.

To provide safe and pure water, RO plants are set up under model project through which 1000 LPH pure water is made available. Water ATMs are also set at some places, where villagers get pure water at reasonable cost. In some areas where clean water source is not available, water is supplied through water tankers in 16 villages benefitting over 14000 community members. Till now, 13 RO plants and 39 ATMs have been setup. Through this, pure water is supplied to the 5000 families in 52 villages.

The certificate of water positive company in metal and mining sector indicates stability of Zinc and commitment towards water storage. As a major financial contributor in the region, Hindustan Zinc gives emphasis on the water recycling, identifying, and developing alternative water sources and water supply. The company has also included water stewardship as one of its sustainability development goals (SDG) 2025 and has prepared a roadmap to become five times water positive company in the coming years by implementing strategies and concepts to reduce water footprint. Company is also working on increasing availability and improving quality of water in coming years and, reaching to the available water resources to supply pure water to maximum villages in the state by 2025.

Please share this news







