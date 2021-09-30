Symposium for the anniversary of International European Language Day and World Tourism

Udaipur : On 27th September 2021, Monday, in the evening session from 6:00pm to 7:30pm, through google meet, Bhupal Nobles’ University Udaipur, Rajasthan organised a Webinar event to mark the anniversary of the International European Day of Languages and the World Tourism Day considering the current year’s United Nations Organisation and European Union theme – “National Awareness for Moving into the Polyglot Age” with regard to many aspects of Multilingualism, Protection of Cultural Diversity and Heritage of World Languages, besides building up Frontiers and Horizon of Excellence, Empowerment, and Extensions of Knowledge offline and online. The Panelist who chaired the online session was Dr. Pranjal Kumar Phukan, a Chartered Engineer, Professional Engineer, Fellow of Institute of Production Engineering, Member of Institute of Engineers, Fellow Member of Eudoxia Research Council, Member of Indian Institute of Industrial Engineers and urrently Dr Pranjal is the Co-Chair of Indian Chamber of Commerce, North East, Assam. Regional General Secretary, CASI Global UExecutive Council Member, GLG, Hong Kong. Brand Ambassador, International Academy of Science, Engineering & Technology, New Delhi. Brand Ambassador- MTC Global, Bangalore. Resource person to Entrepreneurship Development Cell, Kaziranga University Assam. Mentor to Gwalior Incubation Center, Madhya Pradesh. Mentor to Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati.

The Key Speakers that addressed the session were Prof. Pawan Surana (Retd.), Former HOD of European Languages Dept., University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. Former Chairperson of Women State Commission, Rajasthan. Former Principal of Maharani College, Jaipur. Honorary President of Indo-German Society, Jaipur. She delivered her thoughts on the -Importance of learning German or why German? She said cultural diversity and unification interfaces with multiple languages acquisition and rooting oneself in the real knowledge available in varied existing pluralistic societies of thevworld. Prof. Joya Chakravarty (Retd.), formerly Dean Faculty of Arts, HOD of Education,University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. First Recipient of UGC Career cum Research Award in the Faculty of Arts. She brought into focus the English: Architects Worldwide and its making people globalised and connected internationally. Prof. Rajneesh Arora, Director, English and Foreign Languages University, Regional Campus, Shillong, Meghalaya discussed about the History of ELT in India, cognitive capacity of language acquisition, assessment structure and patent issues in the making of language tools to practice indigenous pattern of Communicative English in curriculum. Dr. Nidhi Raisinghani, Asst. Prof., Head of the European Languages Dept., University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. She alleged that cultural and social upliftment are the real testing and turning points of language learning and propagating tourism. She delivered her thoughts on the French Language: Future Prospects & Avenues.Dr. Sanjay Arora, Associate Professor, HOD English, CURAJ, Kishangarh, Rajasthan. Currently ELTAI Advisory Member & National President deliberated upon the politics behind literature and language divide in India and the major role to play in sending the message whether one is well-equipped or not to carry the politics centered around language orientation of non-speakers of English or other foreign languages or around those who are well-conversant, that decides the pathways of developing curriculum and self-capacity.

In conclusion all key speakers and penalist recommended that students and citizens who are self-propelled to learn languages besides with their other studies, are real language entrepreneurs who seek freedom to attain knowledge, to widen vision for intercultural and educational interaction and exchange. The program was presided by the honourable President Professor N. B. Singh of BNU Udaipur, special guest was the Registrar of BNU Professor R. S. Chauhan. Around 100 attendees, including Dean of Science Dr Renu Rathore, Dean of Arts Dr D. S. Sisodia, Dean of Commerce Dr Abhay Jaroli, Dean of Law Dr Ashutosh Pitliya, Dean of Computer Sc. Dr Vivek Chaplot and Dean of Pharmacy Dr Yuvraj Singh and Dean of Education Dr Bhupendra Singh, and many others showed their full participation from across India and worldwide joined in to listen. The program coordinator of this enriching, insightful, interactive and informative online discourse was Dr Jayshree Singh, Department of English, BNU, Udaipur, and the Public Relations Officer Dr Kamal Singh extended vote of thanks to the Vidya Pracharini Chairperson Sh. Pradeep Singh Singoli sb., Secretary Dr Mahendra Singh Rathore and to the Managing Director Mohabbat Singh Rathore for giving autonomy, opportunity and exposition to all concerned to Bhupal Nobles’ University Udaipur.

