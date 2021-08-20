Hindustan Unilever gains on partnering with Pizza Hut

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at Rs. 2503.15, up by 19.05 points or 0.77% from its previous closing of Rs. 2484.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2490.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2516.45 and Rs. 2480.60 respectively. So far 4786 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2531.50 on 22-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2001.00 on 22-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2516.45 and Rs. 2391.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 583661.36 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.90%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.86% and 12.24% respectively.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has partnered with Quick service restaurant Pizza Hut to add the FMCG firm’s Kwality Wall’s ice cream and desserts to its dine-in as well as the delivery and takeaway menu.

With this partnership, Pizza Hut expects to increase its average order value by 10 per cent for orders that have Kwality Wall’s ice cream and desserts.

HUL is India’s largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods Company with a heritage of over 80 years in India and touches the lives of nine out of ten Indian households.

