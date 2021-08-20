Tata Elxsi shines on partnering with DStv in Digital Transformation of Ad Media Sales

Tata Elxsi is currently trading at Rs. 4803.30, up by 80.70 points or 1.71% from its previous closing of Rs. 4722.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 4670.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4850.00 and Rs. 4616.70 respectively. So far 14842 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4,850.00 on 20-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1041.00 on 19-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4850.00 and Rs. 4263.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 29410.67 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 44.53%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.58% and 37.89% respectively.

Tata Elxsi has collaborated with DStv Media Sales, a globally recognised and awarded media sales organisation and part of MultiChoice Group, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.

DMS specializes in advertising on DStv’s digital platforms, linear channels, and GOtv. It’s mission is to assist global and local companies in reaching a larger audience across Africa and expanding their brand presence with unique platforms and creative advertising.

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology Services Company and works with customers across industries such as automotive, broadcast, healthcare and telecom for product and software development.

