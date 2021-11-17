Hindalco Industries emerges as world’s most sustainable aluminium company

Hindalco Industries has once again emerged as the world’s most sustainable aluminium company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2021. Hindalco has achieved the number 1 rank in the aluminium industry for its sustainability performance in the 2021 edition of the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) corporate sustainability assessment (CSA) rankings. Hindalco is the only aluminium company to enter the exclusive DJSI World Index in 2021 and retains its membership in DJSI Emerging Markets Index.

The DJSI World Index comprises the top 10 per cent of the largest 2,500 companies by market capitalisation in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors. This is the second consecutive year that Hindalco is at the top of the DJSI Indices having achieved a score of 73 percentage points against an industry average score of 30.

Hindalco Industries is an industry leader in aluminium and copper. The company’s aluminium units across the country encompass the entire gamut of operations from bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, foils and alloy wheels, along with captive power plants and coal mines.