Future Enterprises gains as its consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 285.74 crore in Q2

Future Enterprises is currently trading at Rs. 8.77, up by 0.02 points or 0.23% from its previous closing of Rs. 8.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 8.78 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 8.85 and Rs. 8.70 respectively. So far 24750 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 13.92 on 16-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 7.61 on 30-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 9.05 and Rs. 8.69 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 397.15 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 20.61%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.44% and 73.95% respectively.

Future Enterprises has reported results for second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company has reported net loss at Rs 258.69 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 257.88 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company reported 4-fold jump at Rs 521.20 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 129.99 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss at Rs 285.74 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 320.56 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company reported above 2-fold jump at Rs 705.17 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 252.90 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.