HFCL bags purchase orders worth Rs 412.90 crore

HFCL along with its subsidiary, HTL, has received the Purchase Orders (PO) aggregating to Rs 412.90 crore, from one of the leading Private Telecom Operators of the Country for supply of Optical Fibre Cables (OFC). The orders are expected to be completed by March, 2022.

HFCL is a leading telecom infrastructure developer, system integrator and manufacturer of high-end telecom equipment and optical fibre cables, having its own manufacturing facilities at Solan and Goa, and its subsidiary i.e. HTL facilities in Chennai and Hosur.