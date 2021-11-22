KDDL acquires additional 19.10% stake in Kamla Tesio Dials

KDDL has acquired 1,91,000 (19.10%) equity shares of Rs 10 each of ‘Kamla Tesio Dials’ (KTDL), an associate Company. The acquisition will help the company to capture additional market share of customers in Domestic Market. Post the above acquisition, shareholding of KDDL in KTDL has increased from 30.00% to 49.10%. Further, the company proposes to acquire additional shareholding in KTDL upto 21% on or before December 31, 2021.

KDDL is a diverse company focusing on luxury Retail Watches and precision Engineering. It has established India’s largest retail chain for premium and luxury watches- Ethos and SUMMIT.