First Poster Of film ‘Raag – Music of Life’ Is Out Now

The makers of film ‘Raag – Music of Life’ has unveiled the first official poster of the social drama starring an incredible ensemble cast of Rajpal Yadav, Bharti, Sudha Chandran, Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rakesh Bedi and Mohan Joshi.

The film is helmed by Arvind Tripathi, bankrolled by KK Mundhada and Piyush Mundhada. The film is penned by Nazir Qureshi.

The film chronicles the journey of a girl from Bundelkhand region to deep horrifying world of brothels in Mumbai. The saga is ode to women empowerment in all its glory.

“The film is about self-discovery and coming to terms with life. When life pushes you down, you bounce back harder” says Arvind Tripathi.

The story revolves around Madhu, a rebellious girl from Bedhiya community who wishes to change their age old tradition of singing and dancing through education. Unfortunately she is forced into marriage, but that was just beginning of troubles. During her visit of Mumbai, she is kidnapped and sold to a brothel (Red Light Area), and that sets her on a new journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Interestingly, Raag is among one of the last few films of Bollywood, which is choreographed by late Saroj Khan. The film is currently slated for 2021 release.

