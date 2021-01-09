Rajasthan Beats doing its bit to keep the soul of Udaipur alive

Social work and public welfare are one of the key areas that need to be worked upon in order to drive society to a better version of itself. In today’s date, social activism has taken many forms – social media activism being one of the most change inducing and popular. Advocacy groups are taking organized action in order to bring a development change in the city/state/area they are focused on.

Rajasthan Beats, a leading advocacy group is contributing tremendously in preserving and upholding the culture of the city of Udaipur and helping the public form an organized voice about its problems. Yaru Juneja, the founder of Rajasthan Beats is a young activist. He has been passionate about Rajasthan and works relentlessly in the direction of breaking stereotypes, raising public issues in front of the Government and working with the administration to resolve and settle the same.

The city of Udaipur in Rajasthan has artificial lakes surrounding it and is known worldwide for its royalty and grandeur. Udaipur has a lot of sites that have an archaeological importance. For example, the Ahar Museum (which is located near the Ahar Cenotaphs) has artifacts and finds which date back to 1700 BC.

Apart from this, the city has the very famous Badi Lake, Doodh Talai Lake, Jag Mandir and the Monsoon Palace. The Lake Pichola is one of the most popular points of attraction for the tourists which flock in from India as well as the world. On the banks of Lake Pichola is the very famous City Palace which represents a mix of the Rajasthani and Mughlai architecture.

Owing to its rich culture and buildings, Udaipur has also become a desired city for destination weddings.

Rajasthan Beats comes into picture here because it ensures that this royal culture and art of Udaipur stays intact in the minds of people. There is efficient use of social media to do the same.

Recently, the city of Udaipur has been facing numerous problems with infrastructure, water and cleanliness. Rajasthan Beats is known to regularly engage with the public and understand these issues in depth. The group held cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns on social media and ground level in order to make the community realize that a lot of public welfare also begins with the public itself.

There have been cases of deforestation and Udaipur has seen a steady decline in the greenery which once characterized the city.

The group undertook a plantation drive and combined it with a social campaign.

Rajasthan Beats is representing the problems of unemployment and underemployment and urging the Government to take implementable steps. Not just unemployment but other issues of poverty, lower literacy rate and degrading quality of health and sanitation have also been taken up in front of the Government. Rajasthan Beats also conducted surveys and filed detailed reports with the administration.

The group has prioritized social work and public welfare and has also raised environmental, social and economic issues on social media platforms in order to form a strong public opinion in favour of resolving and fixing them. It is certainly not an overstatement to say that Rajasthan Beats is bringing about noticeable social change in the society.

