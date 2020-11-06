Exchange Rate Notification No.105/2020 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.99/2020-Customs(N.T.), dated 15th October, 2020 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes andCustoms hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 6th November, 2020, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Exported Goods) 1. Australian Dollar 54.50 52.20 2. Bahraini Dinar 203.40 190.95 3. Canadian Dollar 57.55 55.55 4. Chinese Yuan 11.35 11.00 5. Danish Kroner 11.90 11.50 6. EURO 88.80 85.65 7. Hong Kong Dollar 9.75 9.40 8. Kuwaiti Dinar 250.70 235.10 9. New Zealand Dollar 51.15 48.85 10. Norwegian Kroner 8.10 7.85 11. Pound Sterling 97.95 94.60 12. Qatari Riyal 21.05 19.75 13. Saudi Arabian Riyal 20.45 19.20 14. Singapore Dollar 55.65 53.80 15. South African Rand 4.85 4.55 16. Swedish Kroner 8.60 8.30 17. Swiss Franc 83.20 79.85 18. Turkish Lira 9.05 8.50 19. UAE Dirham 20.90 19.60 20. US Dollar 75.15 73.45

SCHEDULE-II

Sl.No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods) 1. Japanese Yen 72.60 69.90 2. Korean Won 6.75 6.35