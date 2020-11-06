RT-PCR tests conducted at National Archery camp in Pune, Archer Himani Malik tests positive

As per the Standard Operating Procedures established by the Sports Authority of India, campers who are a part of the National Archery camp currently in progress at the Army Sports Institute, Pune were given a RT-PCR test to know their Covid-19 status. Of the 23 campers who were tested, one Himani Malik tested positive for Covid-19 while the other 22 came negative. Malik is currently asymptomatic and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

All precautions as established in the SAI SOPs are being followed to ensure that the camp can carry on in a safe and secure manner.