Sunday , August 1 2021

Ekta Kaul breastfeeds her son Ved; supports women’s right to breastfeed anywhere at anytime

Television actress Ekta Kaul is echoing her voice for women’s rights to breastfeed anywhere at any time. Ekta kickstarted the ‘breastfeeding week’ with a picture of herself breastfeeding her son, Ved.
The actress took to her Instagram account and captioned the post: “Happy breast feeding week everyone! Let’s protect, promote and support breast feeding if it’s your choice as a mother. And let’s support the right of women to breast feed anywhere and at anytime. #writeforrights (sic)” Take a look at the Instagram Post:

