Maha sees 6,479 new COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths, 4,110 recoveries

Mumbai : Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 157 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,10,194 and the toll to 1,32,948 while 4,110 patients recovered, the state health department said. With the new additions, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 60,94,896, leaving the state with 78,962 active cases with a recovery rate of 96.59 per cent.

The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, it said. Mumbai reported 328 new cases and 10 deaths, which raised the overall case-load to 7,35,107 and the count of fatalities to 15,899, the department said in a statement. Mumbai division reported 998 cases during the day and 17 deaths, taking the tally to 16,41,493 and the toll to 34,365. Nashik division saw 985 new cases including 873 cases in the Ahmednagar district. Pune division reported 2,332 cases during the day, including 642 in Satara, 673 in Solapur and 544 in Pune districts. Kolhapur division added 1,665 fresh cases, including 480 from the Kolhapur district, to its tally.

Aurangabad division reported 82 cases, Latur division 350, including 202 in the Beed district, 54 in the Akola division and 13 in the Nagpur division, the department said. Akola, Wardha, Bhandara, and Gondia districts- all in east Maharashtra- did not report a single COVID-19 case on Sunday. With 2,17,741 tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,81,85,350. The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are: Positive cases 63,10,194, deaths 1,32,948, recoveries 60,94,896, total tests 4,81,85,350, active cases 78,962, tests today 2,17,741.

Please share this news







