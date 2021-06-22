Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories inches up on launching Icosapent Ethyl Capsules

Dr. Reddys Laboratories is currently trading at Rs. 5303.15, up by 23.55 points or 0.45% from its previous closing of Rs. 5279.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 5283.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 5309.30 and Rs. 5280.00 respectively. So far 1564 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 5514.65 on 21-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3815.80 on 07-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 5457.35 and Rs. 5225.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 87823.14 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.74%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.93% and 17.06% respectively.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gram approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The company’s Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gram is approved for the following indication: as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

The company’s Icosapent Ethyl is available in 1 gram capsules in bottle count size of 120’s count. The effect of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

