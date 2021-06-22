Tata Motors rises as its arm commences bookings for new F-PACE SVR in India

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 338.90, up by 4.55 points or 1.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 334.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 337.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 341.80 and Rs. 337.00 respectively. So far 93858 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 360.65 on 15-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 97.35 on 30-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 355.95 and Rs. 326.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 111014.49 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.69% and 17.10% respectively.

Tata Motors’ wholly owned subsidiary — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has commenced bookings for the updated version of F-PACE SVR SUV in the country. Sitting at the top of the Jaguar performance SUV range, the new F-PACE SVR is faster than ever and features motorsport-inspired exterior design, a luxurious interior and the latest connected technologies.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

