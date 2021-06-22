Shri Bajrang Alliance touches roof on bagging export orders from Bajaria Global

Bajrang Alliance is locked at upper circuit limit of Rs. 293.25, up by 5.75 points or 2.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 287.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 293.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 293.25 and Rs. 293.25 respectively. So far 471 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 301.35 on 08-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 25.55 on 22-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 293.25 and Rs. 267.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 258.75 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.78%, while Non-Institutions held 39.22% stake in the company.

Bajrang Alliance has received confirmed Export Orders from its International clients for manufacturing of Goeld Frozen Food Products from Bajaria Global, trading as The Spice Merchants. The Spice Merchants will purchase and resell the Products in the Australia. The Spice Merchants are the most trusted importers of fine authentic Indian food products & major Indian FMCG brands.

They have the vast and varied customer base which includes government organizations, major multiple supermarket chains, cash & carry’s, restaurants, hotels and other foods service outlets, wholesalers, ethnic retail outlets and gourmet deli’s. They Source products from India, Pakistan, Sri Larika, Middle East, Malaysia, Thailand and many other countries around the world.

Bajrang Alliance is formerly known as Bajrang Alloys is engaged in the business of Iron, Steel and Ready to eat frozen foods

Please share this news







