Digital Galiyara Launches New Website for Cricket Lovers

DigitalGaliyara (OPC) Private Limited a media and entertainment company launched a new website CricketGaliyara.com for the cricket lovers across all the countries in the world. The new website is aimed to provide all cricket updates, news, match analysis, Interview with Crickets, and live scores update during the matches.

According to Broadcast Research Council of India, LIVE cricket expectedly garnered 58% of total sports broadcast consumption. Also, approx. 836 million individuals consuming an aggregate 914 billion minutes of television content in India during 2019. (Source – insidesport.co). These numbers show that India is one of the largest cricket content consumers and it got increase during the Special series like World Cup and IPL.

“Like all other activities Cricket also got impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and since last 4 month of lockdown the most awaited cricket series IPL 2020 also got postponed. Now the cricket has resumed, ICC has also given a go ahead to start the series. We should chaptalize this opportunity,” says Rakesh Sharma Founder of Digital Galiyara.

Not only the International Cricket, Cricket Galiyara will also focus on the local stories and highlight the local talent into the Domestic and State level cricket series. As most of the time talent from these non-international series got ignored. We will have a special interview series of local Cricket talents so that they can also be noticed and recognised.

Cricket Galiyara is now available on website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and very soon will start a YouTube Channel.