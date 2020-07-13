App-Based Recruitment Company OnTime Job Launches in India

OnTime Job, country’s first app-based online recruitment company launches its operation in India. During this unprecedented time to help freshers and recruiters, OnTime Job is organizing an event to facilitate potential freshers for the class of 2020. The recruitment company is collaborating with leading Youtube channels to organize a live recruitment drive for freshers. This is the first of its kind online recruitment drive in India which will happen through a live broadcast on 18th July, 2020. The event will be completely online and exclusively for freshers. You can find more details and register for the drive at www.recruitmentdrive.ontimejob.in.

On the occasion, Chirag Agrawal, Assistant Vice President-Strategy, OnTime Job, said that, “OnTime Job is built upon the idea that ‘Every resume is a human being, and every job listing is a manager looking to build a great team’. I believe that a candidate should not be judged by a resume and a company should not be judged by a website. Our team encourages recruiters and candidates to talk and decide whether they want to take things forward or not and during this pandemic this is the best tactic for the industry to revive the current job condition.”

Key Highlights

India’s first live recruitment drive

More than 100 companies onboard

Recruiters hire within 24 hours

100% Verified companies

100% free for job seeker & recruiter

Launching the OnTime Job application in India

The app-based company has onboarded 100+ companies to participate in this drive such as Quickride, Toppr, Extramarks, MSS Payments, Docquity, Genuinemark, Urbanpiper, and more wherein students will directly interact with the recruiters and also have a chance to get hired within 24 hours. Around 8000 to 15000 students will be the part of this drive where participants are from IIT Dharavad, NIT Karnataka and other colleges. During this hard-hitting state, the company helps to find job 100% free of cost for fresh graduates and those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.