DCB Bank is currently trading at Rs. 93.05, down by 3.15 points or 3.27% from its previous closing of Rs. 96.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 94.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 94.90 and Rs. 92.10 respectively. So far 103619 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 126.50 on 06-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 74.35 on 14-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 105.80 and Rs. 92.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2888.56 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 14.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 50.69% and 34.44% respectively.

DCB Bank has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The bank has reported a fall of 57.47% at Rs 33.76 crore in its net profile for the quarter under review as against Rs 79.38 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank increased 1.57% at Rs 965.67 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 950.7 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

The Bank’s gross NPA for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal increased to 4.87%, as compared to 2.44% in the same quarter of the previous year. Besides, Bank’s Net NPA stood at 2.82% in Q1FY22.

