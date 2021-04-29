Dabur India gains after its arm agrees to contribute $6,00,000 in Dabur South Africa

Dabur India is currently trading at Rs. 543.45, up by 2.50 points or 0.46% from its previous closing of Rs. 540.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 545.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 546.80 and Rs. 541.50 respectively. So far 16289 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 581.00 on 16-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 421.45 on 28-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 566.55 and Rs. 534.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 95980.03 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.38%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.11% and 7.51% respectively.

Dabur India’s wholly owned subsidiary — Dabur International has agreed to contribute $6,00,000 as a share capital in Dabur South Africa. Dabur South Africa is a 100% subsidiary of Dabur International.

The percentage of shareholding of Dabur International in Dabur South Africa shall remain same i.e. 100%.

Dabur India is one of the largest FMCG Company in India.

