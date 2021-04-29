Biocon jumps on reporting 92% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

Biocon is currently trading at Rs. 398.40, up by 7.45 points or 1.91% from its previous closing of Rs. 390.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 387.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 402.10 and Rs. 386.00 respectively. So far 517268 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 487.70 on 23-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 320.90 on 15-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 403.30 and Rs. 386.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 47640.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.67%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.44% and 15.89% respectively.

Biocon has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported a fall of 33.76% in its net profit at Rs 67.70 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 102.20 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 2.38% at Rs 536.50 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 549.60 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 92.34% in its net profit attributed to the shareholders from continuing operations at Rs 253.50 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 131.80 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 26.13% at Rs 2044.10 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 1620.60 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 36.38% in its net profit at Rs 280.50 crore as compared to Rs 440.90 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 0.53% at Rs 2178.60 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 2190.10 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 3.46% in its net profit attributed to the shareholders from continuing operations at Rs 750.20 crore as compared to Rs 777.10 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 13.90% at Rs 7360.30 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 6461.90 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

