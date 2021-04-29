Nippon Life India Asset Management rises on reporting many fold jump in Q4 consolidated net profit

Nippon Life India Asset Management is currently trading at Rs. 342.65, up by 1.50 points or 0.44% from its previous closing of Rs. 341.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 346.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 347.25 and Rs. 336.90 respectively. So far 17997 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 374.50 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 220.40 on 18-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 349.90 and Rs. 324.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 21032.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 12.62% and 12.92% respectively.

Nippon Life India Asset Management has reported 13- fold jump in its net profit at Rs 157.37 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 11.88 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company reported 2- fold jump at Rs 335.22 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 141.90 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported many fold jump in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 166.77 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 3.72 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company reported 2- fold jump at Rs 361.96 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 149.56 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a rise of 57.50% in its net profit at Rs 649.39 crore as compared to Rs 412.30 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 16.87% at Rs 1,325.66 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 1,134.29 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 63.84% in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 680.33 crore as compared to Rs 415.25 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 18.95% at Rs 1,419.34 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 1,193.21 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

