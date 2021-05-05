COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 109

India has scaled another peak in its effort to contain the COVID-19 virus with the administration of more than 16 Cr vaccine doses to its citizens. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,04,18,105 as per the provisional report 08:00 pm today.

India also administered more than 13 Cr (13,00,03,225) doses as the first dose and more than 3 Cr (3,04,14,880) vaccine doses have been administered as the second dose.

2,29,999 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today. The cumulative vaccination coverage for this age group is 6,62,619 across 12 States/UT. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 Chhattisgarh 1,026 2 Delhi 79,975 3 Gujarat 1,61,000 4 Haryana 99,252 5 Jammu & Kashmir 9,914 6 Karnataka 3,475 7 Maharashtra 1,11,231 8 Odisha 13,526 9 Punjab 908 10 Rajasthan 1,26,514 11 Tamil Nadu 4,562 12 Uttar Pradesh 51,236 Total 6,62,619

The total of 16,04,18,105 includes 94,61,633 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 63,20,945 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,35,59,294 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 73,21,052 FLWs (2nd dose), and 6,62,619 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,33,76,589 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 43,99,995 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,29,43,090 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,23,72,888 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs FLWs Age Group 18-44 years Age Group 45-60 years Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 94,61,633 63,20,945 1,35,59,294 73,21,052 6,62,619 5,33,76,589 43,99,995 5,29,43,090 1,23,72,888 13,00,03,225 3,04,14,880

As on Day-109 of the vaccination drive (4th May, 2021), the country has administered nearly 11.5 lakh vaccine doses (11,49,009) till 8 pm today. 6,15,220 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 5,33,789 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 4th May 2021 (109th Day) HCWs FLWs Age Group 18-44 years Age Group 45-60 years Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 9,856 16,798 39,154 40,318 2,29,999 2,43,137 1,95,545 93,074 2,81,128 6,15,220 5,33,789

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

