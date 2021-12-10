Cigniti Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 617.10, up by 4.70 points or 0.77% from its previous closing of Rs. 612.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 614.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 620.55 and Rs. 614.00 respectively. So far 221 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 677.00 on 02-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 310.60 on 19-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 620.55 and Rs. 578.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1717.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.57% and 61.97% respectively.

Cigniti Technologies has launched Customer Experience Assurance (CXA) Platform ‘Incight’ to expand its portfolio of digital assurance and experience solutions. Incight provides early and live experience insights, thereby enabling enterprises to achieve their Digital Transformation goals. The competition to woo a customer has never been as fierce as in today’s digital age. Therefore, monitoring, identifying, and providing the best digital customer experience (CX) assurance has become pivotal for organizations. Being able to leverage real-time information across multiple digital touchpoints of the user’s sentiment and overall experience can help organizations provide a higher level of customer experience assurance. This, in turn, helps them build a successful brand story to stay ahead of the competition.

Cigniti is known for its IP-led solutions that focus on providing customer experience assurance, such as Customer Experience Sentiment Analyzer (CESA) from BlueSwan that identifies, categorizes and analyzes feedback expressed by end-users for a given product or service. The first-of-its-kind Customer Experience Assurance (CXA) platform, Incight, enables Product, Marketing, and CX leaders to analyze, predict and tailor the user experience of mobile applications leveraging the underlying AI and analytics platform capabilities in real-time.

Cigniti Technologies is a Global Leader in Independent Quality Engineering & Software Testing Services, headquartered at Hyderabad, India.