Carborundum Universal gains as its arm completes acquisition of stake in Alstadtsee 492.V V Gmbh

Carborundum Universal is currently trading at Rs. 895.45, up by 6.25 points or 0.70% from its previous closing of Rs. 889.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 889.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 898.50 and Rs. 888.25 respectively. So far 1243 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1008.00 on 25-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 340.00 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 951.10 and Rs. 884.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 16875.90 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 41.96%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 36.34% and 21.70% respectively.

Carborundum Universal’s wholly owned subsidiary — CUMI International, Cyprus (CIL) has completed the acquisition of stake in Alstadtsee 492.V V Gmbh (renamed CUMI Gmbh). With this, Alstadtsee has become a step-down subsidiary of Carborundum Universal.

Carborundum Universal pioneered the manufacture of Coated Abrasives and Bonded Abrasives in India in addition to the manufacture of Super Refractories, Electro Minerals, Industrial Ceramics and Ceramic Fibres.