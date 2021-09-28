Bal Pharma rises on strengthening its position in diabetes segment

Bal Pharma is currently trading at Rs. 103.00, up by 0.55 points or 0.54% from its previous closing of Rs. 102.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 102.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 106.15 and Rs. 102.00 respectively. So far 8038 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 137.95 on 28-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 42.45 on 30-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 110.80 and Rs. 101.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 152.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 44.84% and Non-Institutions held 55.16%.

Bal Pharma is further strengthening its market leading position in Gliclazide (API) with higher capacity utilization at the existing facility, and the streamlining of new facility that commenced production of Gliclazide in September 2020. Gliclazide, API is a sulfonyl urea component used for treating type 2 Diabetes, has been an important contributor in the company’s earnings.

Bal Pharma, incorporated in 1987 is engaged in the business interest in area of manufacturing API, finished formulations, ayurvedic and research and development. It is one of the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies that focuses on prescription drugs, generic, OTC products, intravenous infusion and bulk actives.

Please share this news







