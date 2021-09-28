Eicher Motors catches speed as its motorcycle arm partners with TCX

Eicher Motors is currently trading at Rs. 2935.20, up by 56.70 points or 1.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 2878.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2899.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2942.55 and Rs. 2887.35 respectively. So far 163087 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3035.50 on 22-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2016.00 on 02-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2995.35 and Rs. 2825.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 80133.44 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 49.22%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.43% and 12.36% respectively.

Eicher Motors’ motorcycle arm — Royal Enfield has partnered with Italian motorcycling footwear company TCX to launch a range of protective riding and lifestyle shoes that conform to European Union product standards.

Both Royal Enfield and TCX have a rich legacy in the world of motorcycling and this collaboration symbolizes an amalgamation of authenticity and safety.

Eicher Motors is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing automobile products and related components. The company operates in business verticals, including motorcycles, commercial vehicles and personal utility vehicles.

