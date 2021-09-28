SBI jumps on signing Service Level agreement with Paisalo Digital

SBI is the country’s largest lender and it offers a wide range of services in the Personal Banking, Agriculture/ Rural, NRI services, SME and Corporate Banking etc.

State Bank Of India is currently trading at Rs. 451.10, up by 4.90 points or 1.10% from its previous closing of Rs. 446.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 449.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 455.70 and Rs. 448.00 respectively. So far 434043 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 471.85 on 17-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 182.40 on 30-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 455.70 and Rs. 436.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 403213.95 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.62%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.68% and 7.70% respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI) has signed a Service Level agreement with Paisalo Digital for engagement as National Corporate Business Correspondent of the Bank for promoting financial inclusion by providing banking services through kiosks. Towards this objective of promoting financial inclusion and increasing the outreach, Paisalo Digital shall extend its services and reach to the vast under serviced segments of the market, specially in semi urban and rural parts of India.

As a national business correspondent for State Bank of India, PaisaLo will focus on building greater synergies and a more aggressive roll out of their already up and running fully digital small loan business under SBI PaisaloLoan Co-origination.

