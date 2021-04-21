Bajaj Auto rides high on launching Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at Rs. 3606.70, up by 87.80 points or 2.50% from its previous closing of Rs. 3518.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3575.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3622.75 and Rs. 3557.10 respectively. So far 16233 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4361.20 on 04-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2296.00 on 21-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3656.00 and Rs. 3445.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 104347.19 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.19% and 24.11% respectively.

Bajaj Auto has launched its new Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Pulsar NS 125 is powered by a 125cc BS-VI DTS-i engine that delivers power of 12 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm and comes with ‘Nitrox’ mono-shock absorbers offering stability even at high speeds.

Bajaj Auto is world’s fourth largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer. Bajaj Auto has three plants in all, two at Waluj and Chakan in Maharashtra and one plant at Pant Nagar in Uttaranchal.

