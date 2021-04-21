Aditya Birla Capital shines after its arm files DHRP with SEBI

Aditya Birla Capital is currently trading at Rs. 118.10, up by 2.65 points or 2.30% from its previous closing of Rs. 115.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 117.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 122.00 and Rs. 116.60 respectively. So far 314999 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 139.60 on 09-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 41.25 on 12-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 123.35 and Rs. 113.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 28282.91 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.02% and 14.28% respectively.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (ABSLAMC), a material subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offer by way of an offer for sale of shares. This follows Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) approving sale of up to 28.5 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each held in ABSLAMC out of the total paid-up share capital of 28.8 crore equity shares.

Aditya Birla Capital is one of the largest financial services players in India.

