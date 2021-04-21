Mahindra & Mahindra rises as its Treo Zor crosses sales milestone of 1,000 units

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently trading at Rs. 801.05, up by 6.35 points or 0.80% from its previous closing of Rs. 794.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 802.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 820.70 and Rs. 800.75 respectively. So far 105440 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 952.15 on 08-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 320.55 on 22-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 837.50 and Rs. 781.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 99890.52 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 19.44%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 66.14% and 14.17% respectively.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has declared that its popular Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheeler (cargo) has crossed the sales milestone of 1,000 units. In just six months of its launch, Mahindra Treo Zor has become India’s number 1 selling electric cargo and has garnered a market share of 59% in its category.

M&M is the flagship company of the Mahindra Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. Amongst the various business interests of its parent group, the company is mainly involved in the automobile manufacturing. It is one of the leading auto companies of India.

Please share this news







