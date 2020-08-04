Asia’s Virtual Fintech Fair: Top Indian Fintech leaders including NPCI to participate

Mumbai : The Virtual Fintech Fair, co-hosted by FinStep Asia and Novsphere Media will witness debate and discussion on the Asian financial ecosystem from over 70 renowned speakers on 4th and 5th August 2020.

Among Asian leaders Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will speak at the Regulator and Clearing House Roundtable on the ‘Keys to Principle Based Regulations to drive innovation in Financial Services’. Sukarela Batunanggar, Deputy Commissioner of OJK Institute and Digital Finance, OJK, Nouran Youssef, Senior Financial Sector Specialist, Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and Firas Al Lawati, Head of Fintech Committee, Central Bank of Oman will join the roundtable, which will be moderator by Douglas Arner, Kerry Holdings Professor of Law, The University of Hong Kong.

Among other international leader to speak at VFF include, Lariena Wang, Head of Smart Banking, HSBC, King Leung, Head of FinTech, Invest Hong Kong, Greg Krasnov, Founder & CEO, Tonik Bank, Anish Achuthan, CEO, Open, Monica Jasuja, Head of Product Management, Comviva.

VFF has received registration from over 60+ countries and 200+fintech companies. Asia’s first fully virtual conference will see participation from more than 3,000 delegates and 50+ exhibits from countries including India, China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, MENA and ASENA.

From virtual banking, Open APIs, InsurTech to the application of blockchain, delegates will gain unique insights from the speakers into the latest trends that are shaping finance, and understand how they can be applied within their own organisations.

Musheer Ahmed, Managing Director of FinStep Asia, said, “The world as we know it will be completely different once the crisis settles, and COVID-19 has accelerated the transition to a digital economy. Those who do not take significant steps now will be left behind, so it is essential that financial executives have the knowledge, understanding and opportunity to connect with the people who have experience in leveraging the power of digital technologies. The panel of speakers and sessions we have created will help them to achieve this.”

Sherry Shi, Founder of Novsphere Media, said, “With so much upheaval going on within the financial industry at the moment, it is important that the community has the opportunity to come together to discuss how we can overcome the biggest challenge the industry has faced since the 2008 financial crisis. The Virtual FinTech Fair has created a virtual arena to achieve this, allowing delegates to hear from and connect with some of the brightest minds in fintech and finance industry.”

As COVID-19 continues to severely impact the world economy, and many countries are experiencing second or third waves, it is now more important than ever for financial executives to understand how they can digitise their organisations. Not only is this important to help serve the immediate financial needs of the general population, but also to ready themselves for the new digital economy that will emerge once the pandemic subsides. With travel restrictions across the world, cross border business has decreased significantly and many firms are not able to engage with each other to facilitate digital transformation.