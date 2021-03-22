ASI force accused’s wife into oral sex, tied to tree by family in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : After a week of arrest of an ACP of Rajasthan Police for seeking sexual favour from a complainant woman, a similar incident in Chittorgarh on Monday has come as a rude shock for the department. An Assistant Sub Inspector cum incharge of Gosunda Chowki of Chanderiya police station in Chittorgarh district was tied up by a tree for hours for allegedly molesting a woman and forcing her into oral sex.
The cop was investigating a buffalo theft case and had gone to the accused’s home in Gadariyawas to record statements and finding the accused’s wife alone in a room, he molested her, the woman claimed. Senior officials rushed to the spot and convinced the people who finally released the ASI who was taken to the police station.
“The ASI had gone to the lady’s house for investigation and claimed that he hadnt even touched her. He has given a case against the people for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions while the woman has also given a complaint of rape against the ASI. Both the cases has been registered and the investigation has been assigned to a lady DySP (SC&ST cell). Till the enquiry is completed, the ASI would remain posted in the police line” Deepak Bhargava, SP Chittorgarh said.
ASI Shayam Lal Sukhwal, the chowki incharge was investigating a family dispute case related to buffalo theft. The complainant had suspected his younger brother and named him in the complaint. Sukhwal had gone to the accused’s home on Sunday too. The accused’s wife told the police that the ASI demanded 5 thousand rupees from her to let her husband scot free in the case and he said he would come on Monday to record their statements.
He asked the woman to call him when her father-in-law was home so that he could speak to him as well. On Monday, the woman called the ASI to come home for the proceedings and when the cop reached there he was made to sit in a room. The woman told the police that the ASI took advantage of the situation and asked her to sit beside him on the cot. He misbehaved and forced her into oral sex.
Meanwhile men from the family arrived and caught the ASI who was tied to the tree. Chanderiya SHO Anil Joshi, Gangrar DySP and other officials rushed to the spot after villagers informed them of the incident.
“I have spoken to the senior officials and the ASI about the incident. The ASI said he had gone to the accused’s home for investigation and was told to wait in a room while the woman’s father-in-law was taking a bath. Some men barged inside the room and forcibly dragged him to the courtyard where he was tied up. The ASI says he realised it was a planned conspiracy by the accused’s side as the woman herself had called him to come to her home” Additional SP Himmat Singh Deval said.