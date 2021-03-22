ASI force accused’s wife into oral sex, tied to tree by family in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : After a week of arrest of an ACP of Rajasthan Police for seeking sexual favour from a complainant woman, a similar incident in Chittorgarh on Monday has come as a rude shock for the department. An Assistant Sub Inspector cum incharge of Gosunda Chowki of Chanderiya police station in Chittorgarh district was tied up by a tree for hours for allegedly molesting a woman and forcing her into oral sex.

The cop was investigating a buffalo theft case and had gone to the accused’s home in Gadariyawas to record statements and finding the accused’s wife alone in a room, he molested her, the woman claimed. Senior officials rushed to the spot and convinced the people who finally released the ASI who was taken to the police station.

“The ASI had gone to the lady’s house for investigation and claimed that he hadnt even touched her. He has given a case against the people for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions while the woman has also given a complaint of rape against the ASI. Both the cases has been registered and the investigation has been assigned to a lady DySP (SC&ST cell). Till the enquiry is completed, the ASI would remain posted in the police line” Deepak Bhargava, SP Chittorgarh said.