IDBI Bank rises on depositing Rs 25 lakh towards Recovery Expense Fund

IDBI Bank is currently trading at Rs. 37.85, up by 0.50 points or 1.34% from its previous closing of Rs. 37.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 37.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 38.30 and Rs. 36.40 respectively. So far 1462295 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 55.75 on 07-Jul-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 17.50 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 42.70 and Rs. 33.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 40751.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 94.71%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.20% and 2.09% respectively.

IDBI Bank has deposited Rs 25 lakh towards Recovery Expense Fund (REF) with its designated exchange NSE. In October last year, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had asked listed companies, proposing to list debt securities, to set up REF so that action could be taken by debenture trustees in case of defaults by the issuer. Privately placed debt securities/bonds worth Rs 14,695.60 crore are outstanding on IDBI Bank as on March 20, 2021. The bonds are placed in 22 different tranches with issue size ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

IDBI Bank is the youngest, new generation public sector universal bank that rides on a cutting edge Core Banking platform with strong service orientation.

