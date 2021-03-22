Woman allege misbehavior, torture by cops in Udaipur

Udaipur : In yet another case of woman been subjected to torture by cops in police station, a victim has given a written complaint against staff at the Hiran Magri police station for illegal detention, torture and attempt to disrobe her.

The victim gave a written complaint to Udaipur SP Rajiv Pachar and demanded to suspend the entire staff of the police station. “We have received the woman’s complaint. Her family was called for investigation in an abduction charge case that has been solved. Since the woman has given the complaint, an investigation has been called in the case and the probe has been assigned to Circle Officer (east) Rajiv Joshi” Pachar told Udaipur Kiran.

The complainant Rekha wife of Vinod Khatik resident of Mal ki Toos , Vallabhnagar block said in her complaint that she received a call to come to the Hiran Magri police station on Friday evening. The cop who called her said that there was an abduction report against her and her family and if they don’t show up immediately, police vehicle would lift them from their home.

The woman and her people reached Udaipur around midnight and were made to wait overnight at the station.Rekha said that in the morning, when the CI came, they were taken to different rooms where cops thrashed all of them badly. Rekha said that despite being a woman, male cops tortured her and even tried to take off the saree from her body.

Meanwhile, revealing details of the abduction case, the SP said that a woman Bharti wife of Lokesh Khatik had lodged her infant’s abduction complaint against her relatives Shankarlal, Kailash, Vinod, Rekha, Prahlad, Kishan, Jasoda etc and the cops had asked the people to come for interrogation at the police station. However, during the investigation it was known to the police that Bharti’s one month old baby had died a fortnight ago in the hospital after some ailment and that the infant was buried in a crematorium. The infant’s body was exhumed and sent for medical examination where the truth was exposed. The police said that Bharti and Lokesh had married against the wishes of their family and recently when another girl from the clan eloped, the family members suspected that Bharti had encouraged them. To take revenge, Bharti had made up a false abduction story and tried to trap her relatives.

