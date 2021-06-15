Ashiana Housing shines on entering into development agreement for residential project in Pune

Ashiana Housing is currently trading at Rs. 137.50, up by 4.05 points or 3.03% from its previous closing of Rs. 133.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 134.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 137.90 and Rs. 133.90 respectively. So far 1296 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 164.00 on 06-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 47.70 on 15-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 143.00 and Rs. 130.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1365.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.22%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 10.25% and 28.53% respectively.

Ashiana Housing has entered into development agreement for developing a residential project in Pune on revenue sharing basis.

Ashiana Housing is a real estate development company. It is engaged in building residential and commercial projects. The firm also offers retirement resorts, group housing, hotels, retail and facility management.

