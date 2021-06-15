SBI Card inches up on raising Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds

SBI Cards and Payment Services is currently trading at Rs. 1079.05, up by 0.70 points or 0.06% from its previous closing of Rs. 1078.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1084.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1088.25 and Rs. 1074.65 respectively. So far 20870 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1149.00 on 24-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 575.00 on 17-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1140.00 and Rs. 1067.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 101894.52 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 69.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.59% and 16.01% respectively.

SBI Cards and Payment Services’ board (SBI Card) has approved the allotment of 5,000 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable and senior non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis. The company will list the bonds on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a payment solutions provider in India.

