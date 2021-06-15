Meera Industries jumps on bagging export order from Turkey

Meera Industries is currently trading at Rs. 95.00, up by 9.55 points or 11.18% from its previous closing of Rs. 85.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 86.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 97.00 and Rs. 86.50 respectively. So far 13200 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘M’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 97.80 on 15-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 30.10 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 97.80 and Rs. 71.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 91.25 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 64.18%, Non-Institutions held 35.82% stake in the company.

Meera Industries has bagged export order of $159,000 from Zugo Kimya Tekstil, a prime manufacturer of carpet yarn in Turkey. The company has a strong presence in the carpet yarn manufacturing segment with its range of Cabling / Twisting and Continuous Heat setting machines.

Meera Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of Yarn Twisting, Winding and Heat-Setting Machine for textile industries. The company’s products are sold under the brand name ‘MEERA’.

