Anvarul Hasan Annu and Actress Ruma Sharma all set to Amaze the Audience with their latest Track “Naina Ni Billo”

Anvarul hasan annu is a guy whose passion for acting and his dedication towards it, is paving his way to success. With the blessings of god, he peacefully approaches any tough situation as he continues to work harder and harder to fulfil his goal.

In a teenage Anvarul discovered his worth and how bleak his outlook for life may seem at its darkest times, he focussed on what he has to offer. He came to Mumbai, planning to stay there with a lot of ambitions and dreams.The only thing that kept him going was his admiration and reveration for his art of acting.

Anvarul loves towards acting led him to win the Youth Festival in India and the prestigious Jaipur Fashion Festival in Jaipur. With his determination and commitment, Annu earned a great reputation for himself in short period of time. Annu recently played the lead role in a yet to be released movie “Ek Kahani” which is scheduled to be on screen this year.

Anvarul Hasan annu basically belong to a small town Dholpur, Rajasthan. He completed his graduation from the prestigious Rajasthan University. During his time in college he discovered his fondness for acting. He pursued his diploma from Jaipur’s renowned Cinelanza Film Academy. He moved to Mumbai and get another diploma to fulfil his dream of acting from the prestigious Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute, Mumbai.

His forthcoming Naina Ni Billo album, with the lovely talented actress Ruma Sharma (worked in many web series, Music Videos & TV Serials), is going to be hit the tv screen soon. It is written and splendidly sung by Iconik. Produced by Celewish Media Pvt Ltd under the Eros Now banner. Talking more about the album, under the artistic guidance of Director Sahil Masih (The Christ Bros.), it is a Hindi Punjabi Rap number.

Significantly, Ruma Sharma has also appeared in many ad shoots, webseries, music videos, short films before this. She has collaborated with big brands like ola, being indian, art of zar. Ruma has worked in short films and web series like Chhoriyan and Hundred Percent Pleasure. Ruma has also showcased her acting skills in Kannada movie Anushka and Gujarati Movie G the film. Ruma has also acted in TV serials like kaisi ye yaariyan, kunwara hai par hamara hai, shapath, super cops vs villains, CID, crime petrol, savdhan india, fear files, code red, har mushkil ka hal akbar birbal and many mores. Ruma has appeared several times as an artist on popular TV channels like Star Plus, Zee TV, Sony, End TV, MTV, Life OK, Big Magic.

