Anupam Rasayan shines on signing long term binding contract with Japanese multinational customer

Anupam Rasayan India is currently trading at Rs. 865.10, up by 24.40 points or 2.90% from its previous closing of Rs. 840.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 850.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 876.15 and Rs. 850.00 respectively. So far 3855 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 876.15 on 15-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 472.25 on 31-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 876.15 and Rs. 817.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8400.48 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.19% and 25.42% respectively.

Anupam Rasayan India has signed long term binding contract worth Rs 135 crore with Japanese multinational customer for supplying an existing life science related speciality chemical. The company earlier signed LOI for this product with same customer and now has entered into a long-term contract for next four years. The speciality chemical major is manufacturing products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 23 multinational companies. The company has a long history of high customer retention and have been manufacturing products for select customers for over a decade. The company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.