Sandhar Technologies jumps on inaugurating manufacturing facility in Nalagarh

Sandhar Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 275.00, up by 13.60 points or 5.20% from its previous closing of Rs. 261.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 277.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 286.90 and Rs. 273.00 respectively. So far 9033 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 333.00 on 15-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 175.00 on 23-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 286.90 and Rs. 257.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1573.39 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.37%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.35% and 12.27% respectively.

Sandhar Technologies has inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh. The unit will be manufacturing sheet metal components/parts such as frame parts, complete frames, handle bars, swing arms and other sheet metal parts for two wheelers. The addition of this manufacturing facility will strengthen company’s presence in the sheet metal components space within two wheeler segment.

Sandhar Technologies has established itself as manufacturer of automobile accessories, safety locks, door hardware etc.