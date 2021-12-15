EKI Energy Services surges on incorporating offshore wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai

EKI Energy Services is currently trading at Rs. 5528.65, up by 263.25 points or 5.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 5265.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 5528.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 5528.65 and Rs. 5528.65 respectively. So far 350 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘M’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 6250.00 on 03-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 140.00 on 07-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 6168.90 and Rs. 5178.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3619.44 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.47%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.63% and 14.91% respectively.

EKI Energy Services has incorporated an offshore wholly owned subsidiary company named as ‘Enking International FZCO’ in Dubai free zone (IFAZA) on December 12, 2021, with the view of expand its presence in the global carbon market and grab the business opportunity in overseas countries.

EKI Energy Services is a well-recognized brand in the realm of ‘climate change, carbon credit, and sustainability solutions’ across the globe.