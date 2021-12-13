Antony Waste Handling Cell’s arm gets LoI from NDMC

Antony Waste Handling Cell’s material subsidiary — AG Enviro Infra Projects (AG Enviro) has received letter of intent (LoI) for contract namely ‘Door to Door Collection and Transportation of Municipal Solid Waste to Disposal Site and Operation & Maintenance of Equipment/Machineries’ from City – Sadar Paharganj Zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). AG Enviro has been associated with NDMC for the last 16 years in the business of Municipal Solid Waste Management. This contract is for a period of ten years for the Collection and Transportation of 1,000 TPD.

The contract has a dual revenue model in form of User Fee Collection along with C&T project revenue. The user fee collection will be shared between NDMC and AG Enviro in the ratio of 85:15 respectively. In the User Fee Collection revenue model, waste generators will be charged fees by the operator for door-to-door collection and transportation of solid waste from households, commercial shops/establishments, and bulk waste generators. A portion of the capex will be provided by NDMC and the balance will be funded by AG Enviro.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is one of the top five players in the Indian MSW (municipal solid waste) management industry with an established track record of many years, providing full spectrum of MSW services