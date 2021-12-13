Ugro Capital climbs on getting nod to raise Rs 46 crore through NCDs

Ugro Capital is currently trading at Rs. 204.85, up by 6.30 points or 3.17% from its previous closing of Rs. 198.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 208.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 208.65 and Rs. 201.35 respectively. So far 7693 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 212.95 on 22-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 80.00 on 22-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 208.65 and Rs. 192.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1452.18 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 2.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.97% and 87.15% respectively.

Ugro Capital has received approval from board of directors to raise Rs 46 crore through issue of 460 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Transferable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) each bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,000 for cash, at par, on a private placement basis. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December 11, 2021 has approved the same.