Angel Broking partners with Vested Finance empowering Indians to invest in US-based stocks

Mumbai : Angel Broking announces the launch of international investments for Indian investors with its ‘Vested Finance’ partnership, making investments in U.S.- stocks and ETFs easy at the touch of a button.

The tie-up with Vested Finance adds to the suite of services offered by Angel Broking. Some of the advantages of this newly added service includes ability to invest in fractional shares, no minimum balance requirement, anytime withdrawal, and a quick and easy sign-up process.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Angel Broking said, “The U.S. is one of the largest international markets with several global leaders listed across NASDAQ and Dow Jones. We are providing our customers an opportunity to gain access to the US Markets through Angel Broking Vested. It also offers investors the advantage of fractional investing, wherein any customer can purchase a fraction of stock at a corresponding price. Our latest tie-up will further empower our customers to drive thematic investments such as Artificial Intelligence and genome-editing technology CRISPR with pre-built portfolios.”

Mr. Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking said, “U.S. stocks are lucrative for Indian customers not only because of the geographical diversification, but also due to the currency depreciation. It adds to the overall returns. This is one of the reasons why the U.S. stock markets drive more than 50% of the global equity value. The nation is also home to multiple innovative market players with huge potential. With our Vested alliance, we are confident that our customers will make the most out of the prevailing market opportunity.”

Mr. Viram Shah, CEO and Co-Founder at Vested Finance commented, “We have seen a growing interest among both the young and tech-savvy and the seasoned stock market investors alike in diversifying their portfolios into the US markets. We are glad to partner with Angel Broking as they have been at the forefront of providing easy access to digital investment opportunities to investors. With Angel Broking, we hope to make global investing more accessible to these Indian investors. At Vested, our aim is to allow investors to globally diversify their portfolio in the easiest manner possible and this partnership is the step in the right direction. We are excited to be leading the geographic diversification revolution in India.”

Please share this news







