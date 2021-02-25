Al Ain Zoo Intoduces The First Aquatic Exhibit Of Its Kind In The Region To Protect The Endangered Hippopotamus

Al Ain : Al Ain Zoo continues its ongoing efforts to conserve and protect hippopotamus from the threat of extinction by initiatingthe latest programs and adopting strategies tobreed them within the zoo, as well as growing awareness for theconservation oftheir natural habitats.

Home to a group of tenhippopotamus, four residing within the hippopotamus exhibit, and six live within breeding groups enclosures, Al Ain Zoo offers thesewonderful animals comprehensive care to the highest international standards, providing them with a healthy and varied diet, ample space resembling their natural habitat, in addition to health care provided by a team of expert veterinarian staff.

A tight knit family of four hippopotamus reside in the huge 740 m3 aquatic exhibit (around 195,000 gallons). Water is always kept clean and fresh by utilizing the only automated filtration system in the Middle East whereby all water in the pond is filtered every 45 minutes, with an average of 600 gallons per minutes, the hippopotamus family spends most of their day at the outdoor pond, where guests can observe them and learn more about their lives.

Al Ain Zoo plays an important role in conserving endangered species including the hippopotamus, and is committed to protecting them by highlighting the importance of conservation.

Al Ain Zoo also sponsors several important international programs for safeguarding species, conducting research on conserving, breeding, and distribution, as well as re-introducing endangered species into their natural habitat.

Hippopotamus is the third largest mammal in the wild and listed as endangered species, Al Ain Zoo continues its work to conserve, nurture, and breed these magnificent animals.

