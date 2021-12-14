Anand Rathi Wealth lists with 9.46% premium on the BSE

Anand Rathi Wealth has debuted at Rs 602.05 on the BSE, up by 52.05 points or 9.46% from its issue price of Rs 550.

The scrip is currently trading at Rs 611.00, up by 61.00 points or 11.09% from its issue price. It has touched a high and low of Rs 614.95 and Rs 600.00 respectively. So far 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

The offering, which was open for subscription between December 2, 2021 and December 6, 2021, was subscribed 9.78 times. The issue price was fixed at Rs 550 per share i.e. at upper end of price band of Rs 530-550 apiece.

The company is one of the leading non-bank wealth solutions firms in India and has been ranked amongst one of the three largest non-bank mutual fund distributors in India by gross commission earned in Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021.