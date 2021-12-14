Exxaro Tiles trades marginally higher on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary company

Exxaro Tiles is currently trading at Rs. 148.40, up by 0.15 points or 0.10% from its previous closing of Rs. 148.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 146.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 149.70 and Rs. 146.00 respectively. So far 5405 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 172.50 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 120.00 on 20-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 154.45 and Rs. 146.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 668.43 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 42.07%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.18% and 48.75% respectively.

Exxaro Tiles has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of ‘Exxaro Ceramic’. The company has subscribed to 10,000 equity shares at the face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 1 lakh in cash. Exxaro Ceramic is to carry out business in the field of ceramic industries.

Exxaro Tiles is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions.