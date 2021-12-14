Raymond inches up on getting nod to raise Rs 100 crore via NCDs

Raymond has received an approval for the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore on Private Placement basis. The said NCDs are proposed to be listed on NSE’s WDM Segment.

Raymond is one of India’s largest branded fabric and fashion retailers. It is one of the leading, integrated producers of suiting fabric in the world.